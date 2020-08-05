All in the family: Eugene and Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s’ Creek’) can make history with Emmy acting wins

More than a few parent-child combos have both won acting Emmys over the years. They include Carl and Rob Reiner, Donald and Kiefer Sutherland, Danny and Marlo Thomas, Christopher and Amanda Plummer as well as James and Tyne Daly.

But this year is the first time that a parent and an offspring could both claim an acting statuette for appearing on the same show — Eugene and Dan Levy, who also play a father and son, Johnny and David Rose, on their comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.” The pair are also co-creators of the show about a wealthy family who are bilked out of their money and are forced to move to a small town they once bought as a joke and live in a rundown hotel. Joining them in the cast is Catherine O’Hara as mama Moira, a former soap opera actress, and Annie Murphy as daughter Alexis.

Their Canadian-made sitcom has had an interesting trajectory when it comes to awards attention ever since “Schitt’s Creek” debuted in the U.S. on Pop TV in 2015. When the comedy was picked up by Netflix in January of 2017, its fan base grew and so did its reputation as a must-see, with TV Guide naming the series “The Best Show on TV Right Now” in 2019. That year was the first time that it received Emmy attention, competing in four categories for its penultimate fifth season — comedy series, lead actor, lead actress and contemporary costumes.

The 23,000 or so voters decided to go all out for the sitcom’s sixth and final season with 15 Emmy slots, including comedy series. In addition to the lead and supporting actor spots, O’Hara and Murphy are up for lead and supporting actress. Dan Levy also landed in the comedy writing and directing categories as well. The rest of the nominations include costumes, hairstyling, makeup, editing and sound mixing.

Right now on the combined Gold Derby Emmy odds for all users, “Schitt’s Creek” is the top pick to win at 4/1 with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at No. 2 at 5/1. But Dan Levy, who has 5/1 odds in the supporting race might want to watch his back since the reigning supporting comedy actor champ, “Maisel’s” Tony Shalhoub, is tied with also 5/1 odds.

