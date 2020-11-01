‘Schitt’s Creek’ is looking to pull off this Golden Globe feat last achieved by ’30 Rock’

“Schitt’s Creek” set a whole bunch of records at the Emmys with its unprecedented 7/7 sweep, and among them involved “30 Rock.” The little Canadian series that could became the first comedy since “30 Rock” in 2008 to win Best Comedy Series, Comedy Actor and Comedy Actress in the same year — a feat it could repeat at the Golden Globes in February.

In our early odds, “Schitt’s” is predicted to nab the top comedy award and the lead acting prizes for Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. “30 Rock” grabbed the trifecta in 2009 — right after it accomplished it at the Emmys — with the show scoring its only comedy series Globe, Tina Fey earning her second of two comedy actress statuettes, and Alec Baldwin bagging his second of three comedy actor honors.

Since then, the Globe comedy series champ has usually carried at least one acting award, including this past year with “Fleabag” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but none has managed to sweep the lead categories (“Glee” did accomplish the rare feat of winning series and both catch-all supporting categories for Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch in 2011). But to be fair, many comedies typically have one lead than dual male and female leads, so some of these former champs, like “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Atlanta” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” never had a chance to win both.

What would make “Schitt’s Creek’s” potential windfall even more notable is the fact that it’s never even been nominated at the Globes for its first five seasons. So it would be going from zero bids to three wins — Emmy champs Dan Levy and Annie Murphy are predicted to earn nominations in the supporting categories, which aren’t the kindest to comedies, but are not expected to triumph. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association could want to play catch-up here with “Schitt’s” after it made such a huge Emmy splash, and this is its last shot since the show is over. The Globes most recently gave Best Drama Series to “The Americans” in 2019 — its first and only Globe victory — for its final season after it won drama actor for Matthew Rhys and drama writing at the Emmys.

But “Schitt’s” could also very well be something that’s not up the HFPA’s alley as the Globes also have no problem marching to the beat of their own drum. Plus, despite COVID-19 having wreaked havoc on productions, there are some new shows in the mix that the HFPA might fall for, like “The Great” and “Ted Lasso.” And since voters love to spread the wealth, perhaps one or two wins is more realistic for “Schitt’s” to pull off.

“The Great,” “Ramy,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Insecure” round out our comedy series predictions. Defending comedy actor champ Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) is in second place, followed by Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”) and Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”). Elle Fanning (“The Great”) is in second in comedy actress, with Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) in third, Issa Rae (“Insecure”) in fourth, Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) in fifth and Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”) in fifth.

