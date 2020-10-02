‘Schitt’s Creek’: 3 ways to catch up on the historic, Emmy-winning final season

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” finished airing on Pop TV months ago, but fans without access to the cable channel have waited with bated breath to see those final episodes that just swept the 2020 Emmy Awards. Fortunately, anyone eager to see how the show ends, relive the goofy glory of all six seasons, or discover it for the very first time will have not one, not two, but three ways to catch up with the series soon.

On October 2, “Schitt’s Creek” will begin airing in its entirety on Comedy Central. Starting with the series premiere, a marathon of five episodes will air every Friday night from 8:00pm to 10:30pm EDT. “Schitt’s Creek” produced 80 episodes over its six-season run, so if Comedy Central sticks to this release schedule, you’ll be able to watch every episode in 16 weeks’ time.

SEE ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast dishes Emmy party, Sarah Levy’s reactions to their wins and more on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

If you need your “Schitt’s” fix in a more timely fashion, the 14-episode final season will arrive on Netflix on October 7. The comedy series’ swan song joins its five earlier seasons on the streaming service, which helped the small, unsung Canadian production catapult into the Emmy conversation last year. On the same date, streaming service CW Seed will also drop the last season to watch for free, with ads.

In the final season, David (Dan Levy) plans his dream wedding to fiancé Patrick (Noah Reid), Moira (Catherine O’Hara) celebrates the premiere of her horror film “The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening,” Alexis (Annie Murphy) navigates a long-distance relationship with beau Ted (Dustin Milligan), and Johnny (Eugene Levy) works with Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Roland (Chris Elliott) to grow their successful Rosebud motel business.

SEE Will ‘Schitt’s Creek’ continue its winning ways as its farewell tour hits the winter awards?

At the 2020 Emmy Awards, “Schitt’s Creek” pulled off a historic sweep of all seven Comedy categories, winning for Writing (Dan Levy), Directing (Andrew Cividino, Dan Levy), Supporting Actor (Dan Levy), Supporting Actress (Murphy), Lead Actor (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress (O’Hara), and Best Comedy Series. The series also took home two additional trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys for Best Casting and Best Contemporary Costumes. No drama or comedy has ever swept all seven above-the-line categories in a single night and, with its additional wins at the Creative Arts, “Schitt’s Creek” set a new record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions