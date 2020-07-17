How many of ‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ 15 Emmy-eligible cast members will receive 2020 nominations?

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” accounts for 15 entries on the performer ballot, including the core four Rose family members: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. How many of the show’s sprawling cast do YOU think will actually earn Emmy nominations? Tour our photo gallery above to see all of the actors who’ve been submitted for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

After being snubbed for its first four seasons, the Canadian laffer finally broke through in 2019 with major Emmy noms including Best Comedy Series. Lead actors Levy and O’Hara lost their Emmy races to Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), respectively, while “Fleabag” also claimed the big prize. According to Gold Derby’s Emmy odds, cast members Dan Levy, Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid and Dustin Milligan could join Eugene Levy and O’Hara in hearing their names called on Emmy nominations morning. Will the show actually win something now that it’s signed off the airwaves?

Here’s a closer look at the 15 Emmy-eligible cast members for “Schitt’s Creek” Season 6:

Best Comedy Actor

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose

Best Comedy Actress

Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt

Daniel Levy as David Rose

Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd

Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands

Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose

Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt

Karen Robinson as Ronnie Lee

Best Comedy Guest Actor

Victor Garber as Clifton Sparks, “Sunrise, Sunset”

John Hemphill as Bob Currie, “The Wingman”

Rizwan Manji as Ray Butani, “The Presidential Suite”

Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens, “The Presidential Suite”

Saul Rubinek as Tippy Bernstein, “Sunrise, Sunset”

Best Comedy Guest Actress

No submissions

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions