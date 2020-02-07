Secret Oscar Voter #3: Ballot exposed with ‘Parasite’ for Best Picture, Antonio Banderas and Renee Zellweger for leads

Here in the final stages of the 2020 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #3 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners.

BEST PICTURE: “Parasite”

It was a very smart, intelligent story that had a point to it. It was very well done from a production design and technical standpoint. The acting was amazing, how the cast brought their characters to life beautifully. It was also unpredictable and didn’t fit into the usual boxes. Second place is “1917.” Third place is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes (“1917”)

I really liked the film and have seen it three times, once in a theater and twice at home. The technical achievement, driven by the director who has to hold it all together, was just amazing. I totally bought the so-called one-take concept. It’s really like he used the medium to the most, and at the end I had a really powerful experience.

BEST ACTRESS: Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

It was a totally transformational role. It’s not an easy choice in that category because they all have compelling reasons to vote for them. At the end of the day, it was a combination of who she was portraying and that it was a cautionary tale about Hollywood.

BEST ACTOR: Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

I was very, very struck with this film and want to see it get some recognition. His performance was so subtle and understated and sincere. It carries the film and I can’t wait to vote for it. I could have seen going with Jonathan Pryce as well. I liked Joaquin Phoenix, who was amazing, but want to share the love.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

I’ve been a huge fan of hers, and she’s great in everything she does. She is quite compelling in “Marriage Story.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

This is an easy one! It’s a case of overwhelming likeability and it feels like he’s the most popular kid in class. Some people have said it wasn’t that transformational, especially if you look at Tom Hanks, but people want to show that film some love. And Brad has been out there in a really good way. I mean look how much attention he got for simply wearing a name tag at the nominees lunch.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

I thought it was so intelligent, and to pull this off making it so watchable from that situation was very good writing.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han (“Parasite”)

The concept of that was so out there and sends a message in a very entertaining fashion. It has a point and is always pulling you along.

