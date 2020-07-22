‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ predicted to crack the variety talk series Emmy lineup for the first time

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is sitting in the fifth and last spot in our Emmy odds for Best Variety Talk Series, but it might as well be first place since the show has never gotten in before. Will this finally be its series breakthrough?

“Late Night” trails four-time reigning champ “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and past nominees “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Because of the new rules, there will be one fewer spot in the category this year. Best Variety Talk Series was established in 2015 when Best Variety Series was split into talk and sketch. “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” prevailed in 2015, and it’s been “Last Week Tonight’s” turf since.

While “Late Night” has yet to net a series bid, it has received three consecutive nominations for writing the past three years — the show’s only Emmy nominations — so it’s on the radar. Plus, writing can be a precursor to a series nomination. “Full Frontal” made the cut in writing in 2016 before getting its first series bid in 2017. The fact that “Late Night” has three writing nominations already feels like it may be thisclose to the top category.

“Late Night” has thrived in recent years in the wake of the 2016 election with Meyers’ scorching “A Closer Look” segments lambasting the Trump administration. Like many talk shows, “Late Night” has been producing remote episodes in quarantine since the spring, with Meyers filming in his attic, and the show marked its 1,000th episode last month.

If “Late Night” breaks through, it would keep the nomination streak alive for every iteration of the series. “Late Night with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” all received series nominations, but none of them ever won the former Best Variety Series category.

