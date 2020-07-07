Seth Meyers on celebrating his 1,000th episode this summer as host of ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We’re all a little bit emotional because of these crazy times we’re living through,” reveals Seth Meyers, who just celebrated his 1,000th episode as host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on NBC. He’s been shooting spring and summer shows from his home due to the pandemic and adds, “I certainly never thought I’d do a talk show for a thousand episodes, and I didn’t ever think the thousandth episode would be in an attic.”

What does he miss most about being in his office and studio in 30 Rockefeller Plaza? He says, “I like those moments in between when you’re working when you get to have conversations with the people we’re lucky enough to work with. It’s a really fun group of people. I’m not going to say that when we talk that genius always comes from the conversations, but it’s a nice way to percolate ideas.

Over the past 12 months of episodes now eligible for Emmy consideration, the program has produced several segments now being featured in the NBC campaign FYC website and on the show’s YouTube channel. They include “Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking,” “A Closer Look” with Donald Trump rants and moments with Amber Ruffin and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In addition to his regular series, Meyers also has his popular Netflix variety special “Lobby Baby” on the ballot. He tells the especially funny story of his second son being born in the lobby of his apartment building, plus other stories about his wife, politics and more.

Meyers won an Emmy for Best Music and Lyrics for “Saturday Night Live” in 2011. During his career, he has received 24 nominations, including three in a row for writing “Late Night” plus bids for his work on “SNL,” “Documentary Now!” and the Golden Globes. Earlier this year, “Late Night” won at the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show.

