Shaquira McGrath has one last chance to impress ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with ‘Wake Me Up’ cover [WATCH]

When Shaquira McGrath first stepped onto the “America’s Got Talent” stage on the June 23 episode, she auditioned with Gretchen Wilson‘s “Redneck Woman.” The judges loved her soulful take on the country classic, with Simon Cowell telling her great things would soon be coming her way. Flash-forward to Tuesday’s Judge Cuts, and now Shaquira has one more shot to impress the panelists in order to make it to the live shows. Watch her intimate performance of Avicii‘s “Wake Me Up” in the video above, and then let us know down in the comments section if you think she’ll advance.

“I wish you could be sitting where I now watching what we just saw, because you lit up this gigantic screen and you absolutely commanded it,” Simon declares from the show’s all-new outdoor set in Hollywood. NBC’s long-running reality TV show had to reinvent itself during this middle round due to the coronavirus pandemic, so each of the judges — Simon, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara — are socially distancing in director’s chairs.

After Simon declares that Shaquira has a “very special talent,” Heidi lowers the mood slightly when she questions her song choice. “For me [country] is when you light up,” Heidi notes, referring to Shaquira’s former “AGT” performance. “It was so amazing. To me, you are a country star.”

Shaquira defends herself by saying she took on the pop hit because, “This is one of those songs that really hits home for right now. People wouldn’t even know this without listening to it slowed down.” But will she go back to her country roots if she makes it to the live shows? Stay tuned.

As for the other panelists, Sofia focuses on Shaquira’s “breathtaking” voice. And Howie remarks how the competitiveness is “above and beyond” for this 15th season, with Shaquira making their job even harder. We’ll all find out Shaquira’s fate on Tuesday night.

