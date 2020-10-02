Shawn Mendes (‘Wonder’) professes his love in his new music video, then wins the wet t-shirt contest [WATCH]

Shawn Mendes is only 22-years-old, but he’s already three albums deep into his career, and he’s about to make it four. Two-and-a-half years after his self-titled 2018 release, he’s coming back with “Wonder” this December, and on October 2 he debuted a new music video for the title track. Watch it above.

Mendes co-wrote “Wonder” with Matty Peacock and Connor Brashier, and it’s full of his usual romantic yearning as he expresses his feelings for someone who he isn’t sure loves him back: “Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that’s on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it too / I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you.”

Peacock also directed the video, which features Mendes onboard a train before he’s thrown off into the woods. Then he runs to a high cliff while he’s doused by crashing waves and dances in a tight wet shirt — providing a thirst trap for fans of the occasional underwear model.

Will it return him to the top of the charts? He has made frequent appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 since he was a teenager, reaching the top 10 with “Stitches” (2015), “Treat You Better” (2016), “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (2017) and “If I Can’t Have You” (2019). But he didn’t reach number-one until “Senorita,” his 2019 duet with Camila Cabello.

He has also made moves at the Grammys. His first two albums didn’t earn him any recognition, but he picked up two bids for “Shawn Mendes” in 2019: Best Pop Album and Song of the Year for “In My Blood.” And in 2020 “Senorita” earned him and Cabello a bid for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. He has yet to win, but he may get another chance in 2022, which is when “Wonder” the song and album will both be eligible for recognition. Do you think it’s worthy?

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.