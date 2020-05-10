How far does Sherry Pie get on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Sherry Pie is still in contention to win season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She made herself the center of attention on episode 11, “One-Queen Show,” which aired on May 8. Her “Bubbles and Sherry” routine ran super-long. Sherry was supposed to be onstage for just five minutes but took a whopping 17 minute to tell her unfunny story.

This was clearly unfair to Jaida Essence Hall, who was left waiting in the wings. After cooling her heels for so long Jaida did not warm up when she finally got to tell her tale, “The Pee in Pageant.” Despite coming off back-to-back victories, Jaida ended up in the bottom two and barely escaped elimination. In the end, Heidi N Closet lost the lip sync smackdown and was sent packing by RuPaul Charles.

Crystal Methyd chalked up her first victory of the season. Of her competition, Gigi Goode has racked up three wins while while Jaida and Sherry have two apiece. The fifth queen still standing, Jackie Cox, has yet to come out on top. In previous seasons, reviewing the win-loss record of each contestant has been a good way of figuring out who made the final four.

This season, Gigi, Jaida and Sherry look like sure things, with Crystal and Jackie fighting for the fourth slot. But regardless of what we see on episode 12, “Viva Drag Vegas,” on May 15 we do know who will definitely not be in the final four. Keep reading for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” spoilers.

Shortly after the start of season 12, it came to light that Sherry Pie was guilty of catfishing. The producers were forced to acknowledge that she numbered among the final four as per the taped episodes. But they made it clear that Sherry wouldn’t get to take part in the grand finale, which has yet to take place.

With Sherry Pie bounced, will it be be Crystal or Jackie who joins Gigi and Jaida in the final showdown? Who you think will ultimately join the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners list?