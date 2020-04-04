Sherry Pie edited out of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ episodes despite winning them

Sherry Pie was disqualified from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” following multiple allegations of catfishing. These came to light only after filming of all but the final episode of season 12 was completed. That left producers with a problem. What to do with all that footage of Sherry Pie, who dominated the competition in dozen taped episodes.

Sherry Pie was a strong presence from her first appearance on season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in episode 2, “You Don’t Know Me.” The spotlight shone on Sherry throughout the show and she had most confessionals. In the end, she placed second to Jaida Essence Hall in the Lip Sync challenge after both tackled “Call Your Girlfriend” by Robyn.

That episode opened as have the others with the following on-screen statement: “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry Pie will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

While she continues to compete on the show, Sherry Pie is no longer featured in any private confessionals. However, RuPaul Charles and the producers have no choice but to include footage of her when she does particularly well. That is what happened in both episode 3, “World’s Worst,” and episode 5, “Gay”s Anatomy.” In each of these, Sherry Pie won the main challenge.

In episode 3, she was the best at doing improv in a talent competition. And in episode 5 Sherry Pie was singled out for her acting in a parody of the long-running ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Her prize each time was a $5,000 tip. To counter that, VH1 and the production company, World of Wonder, made equivalent donations to The Trevor Project, a charity that supports LGBTQ+ youth.

Sherry Pie was all but absent from episode 6, “Snatch Game,” which aired on April 3. Indeed, she was not included in the showiest part of the show, the runway. This week’s theme was Frozen Eleganza and that’s what happened to Sherry Pie: she was given the deep freeze.

There are still six more shows to go. How often will we see Sherry Pie in these? Stay tuned.