4 top showrunners for ‘P-Valley,’ ‘Raised by Wolves,’ ‘The Stand,’ ‘The Undoing’ on influences to join the crazy world of TV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Despite very chaotic schedules, Gold Derby gathered four top TV showrunners recently for a Meet the Experts panel to discuss their latest projects and careers. Watch our exciting new group webchat above with Katori Hall (“P-Valley”), Aaron Guzikowski (“Raised by Wolves”), Benjamin Cavell (“The Stand”) and Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”). Click on each name above to be taken to their separate interviews during the hour-long panel.

In the chat, we ask about projects that influenced them into joining the crazy world of television and film long before it actually happened for them. For Cavell, he chooses to talk about “The Sopranos.” Hall discusses “Good Times” from the 1970s. Bier chats about an old black-and-white version of “Treasure Island.” Guzikowski mentions the original episodes of “The Twilight Zone.”

Other topics we cover in our group discussion include the process of waiting on a new project to debut for the public and critics, plus scenes they were most excited for viewers to see and advice they wish they had received at the beginning of their careers.

Hall is an Olivier Award-winning playwright whose TV career has included such projects as “Cast Black Talent Virtual Reading Series,” “The One You Never Forget” and “Arkabutla.”

Guzikowski’s career has included such projects as “Papillon,” “The Red Road,” “Prisoners” and “Contraband.”

Cavell is an Emmy nominee for “Homeland.” Other projects have included “SEAL Team,” “Sneaky Pete,” “Justified” and “Wall Street.”

Bier is an Emmy winner for “The Night Manager.” Other projects have included “Bird Box,” “Serena,” “A Second Chance,” “Things We Lost in the Fire” and “After the Wedding.”

