Siberian duo OLOX wow ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with their ‘mysterious’ first-ever English performance [WATCH]

Each year “America’s Got Talent” attracts top talent from all around the globe, but in 15 seasons viewers have never experienced anything quite like OLOX, an Arctic Siberian duo that incorporated their unique culture into a contemporary pop song on Tuesday’s fourth episode of auditions. Zarina Kopyrina and Andreas Veranyan-Urumidis shocked judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel with their haunting vocal style and drum techniques. Watch their audition of “Zombie” by the Cranberries above.

“It’s one of the most cold, remote inhabited places on planet Earth,” says Zarina when describing her homeland. “Then two years ago we came to the United States!” But this pair isn’t expecting much hometown support. They come from a village of only 900 people that only started getting the internet three years ago.

“Living in that severe environment, you need to be in harmony with all animals, humans and mother nature,” Zarina explained to host Terry Crews. “When we’re on the stage we’re bringing our ancestors. We hope that we will get the universe’s energy through the audience and through the judges.”

“I just love the outfits you have on,” gushed Heidi when they walked onto the stage. They explained to the the supermodel judge that they decided to come on “AGT” because it’s their biggest dream. “It’s so unusual being here,” Zarina said. “My people are in a small, remote place and the winter temperature can be minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.”

“I didn’t expect that!” Heidi exclaimed after Zarina began the performance with her distinct tone and nature calls. Soon after Simon was clapping along and the audience erupted into a standing ovation. “It’s so amazing, it’s so different,” said Howie. Sofia added, “It reminded me of a soundtrack to a wonderful movie. And you look spectacular in that outfit. It’s beautiful!”

Zarina admitted it was her first time singing in English and thanked the crowd for their warm energy. Simon could feel the audience loved the act, saying, “It was very mysterious. Very original. And I like acts I’m going to remember in a week’s time and I’m going to remember you two.”