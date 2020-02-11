Simon Cowell gets booed in ‘AGT: The Champions’ finals for pooh-poohing Alexa Lauenburger’s dog act

The Top 10 acts of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2 performed Monday night for their final chance of impressing the superfan voters. One such act, Alexa Lauenburger, gave it her all with her cute troupe of talented dogs doing the conga, but Simon Cowell simply wasn’t impressed. “I think you’ve just blown your chance of winning the show,” he hissed. Alexa, age 11, is not used to hearing negative criticism as she previously won “Germany’s Got Talent” Season 11. However, she took Simon’s pooh-poohing of her act like a champ, even as the studio audience booed the notoriously mean judge. Read the judges’ complete comments below.

Alesha Dixon: “This is so much pressure tonight. You’ve put a new routine on. You pulled out some new tricks. And that last trick? You nailed it when you had all the dogs in line. You know what? It’s a tough, tough night. You came out first, but please be proud of what you’ve done because those dogs, every single one of them, they are champions already in my view. They melt my heart. They really do.”

Howie Mandel: “Here’s the real story of the night. There’s 10 acts and only one act is going all the way. You feel the pressure. There’s more pressure tonight than there ever has been. That being said, you nailed it as Alesha said. So I loved it. It’s up to the superfans, the 50 states. They’ve got a tough choice to make.

Simon Cowell: “This is not gonna make me very popular. I’m gonna be really honest with you. This was nowhere near as good as [your other] two performances. The show is called ‘Champions.’ This is the final. Based on that, I think you’ve just blown your chance of winning the show.”

Heidi Klum: “You have to give her some credit for trying to come up with an entire [routine]. She didn’t want to do the same routine, so she came up with a new routine and to do that in one week is really, really hard. Yes, it was not as fabulous and they weren’t as tight as they were the last two times but, I mean, you came up with a new routine, so kudos to you.”

Besides Alexa’s dog act, the other 10 finalists are a child singer (Angelina Jordan), a silly dance group (Boogie Storm), an entertainer (Hans), a shadow dance group (Silhouettes), an acrobatic act (Sandou Trio Russian Bar), a falsetto singer (Marcelito Pomoy), a violinist (Tyler Butler-Figueroa), a trapeze act (Duo Transcend) and a danger dance group (V.Unbeatable). Who will win?

