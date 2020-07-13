Oh no! Simon Cowell stops country singer Kameron Ross midway through ‘America’s Got Talent’ performance [WATCH]

During the Tuesday, July 14 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the judges meet Kameron Ross, a gay country singer who grew up in conservative Texas where his lifestyle wasn’t accepted. “At that point you start to question, is this what I want to do?” Kameron wonders aloud. “Is your dream worth who you are?” After taking a break from music, he now knows that he wants to be a successful country singer. The only problem? Notoriously mean judge Simon Cowell doesn’t seem to like Kameron’s cover of Brooks & Dunn‘s “Red Dirt Road,” so he dramatically stops him mid-performance (watch the “AGT” video above).

The young singer’s eyes go wide when Simon raises his hand in the air, signalling for the song to be stopped. “I’d like you to do something for us,” Simon instructs Kameron, who hangs on his every word. “I’d like you to sing a cappella. And I want you to prove the point you’ve been wanting to prove. I want you to stand out.”

Kameron takes a moment to compose himself before launching into his rendition of Chris Young‘s “What If I Stay,” without any music. Simon, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara watch in delight as he accepts Simon’s challenge like a pro, completely dominating the country classic. You’ll have to tune in Tuesday night to find out whether the trio of judges send Kameron through to the next round.

This isn’t the first time Simon has stopped a singer mid-performance to give them new instructions. Earlier this season he didn’t like Ashley Marina‘s cover song, so he told her to come back later in the day to perform something else. Ashley then decided to sing an original tune about her father, which the judges absolutely loved. And who could forget Ansley Burns, the little southern belle who Simon cut off and forced to sing a cappella after offering her a drink of water? Ansley became such a fan favorite that she was invited back as a wild card after her early elimination.

Tuesday’s episode will be the last auditions round of Season 15, with a special “best-of auditions” episode airing the following week on July 21. The revamped Judge Cuts are then scheduled for July 28. A 15-year anniversary retrospective episode airs August 4. And the live shows are scheduled to kick off August 11 on NBC.

