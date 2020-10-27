Skai Jackson (‘Dancing with the Stars’) got her revenge as a badass Bride of Chucky on ‘Villains Night’ [WATCH]

Last week Skai Jackson had a rough night on “Dancing with the Stars” when her mind blanked in the middle of her choreography during her “Top 11” cha cha, so she had a deep hole to climb out of on “Villains Night.” That’s why I was worried about her strange combo of dance style, music and theme — an Argentine tango … to Billie Eilish‘s “Everything I Wanted” … inspired by “Bride of Chucky”?! But I needn’t have worried. She’s got this. Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Skai, I am so proud of you. You’ve actually had the roughest road through this competition this season, and you came back stronger this week than ever. That sort of monotone, but without letting your body not have energy was really tough to pull off. You did a great job. All the lifts — you had one little wobble, but the power you exuded in that dance was mesmerizing.”

Derek Hough: “Last week I absolutely felt for you. This week I feel you. You were on a mission, you were focused. It was so good. You actually killed that routine — pun intended. Amazing lifts, you were doing those ganchos — gorgeous, well done.”

Bruno Tonioli: “There isn’t a bad bone in your body, and not a bad step in that tango. And I’m telling you, what was fabulous tonight was the way you extended the shapes. You went and back in for the ganchos, right on it. It was the best placement you’ve had so retain that feeling in your body because once it’s there, you can apply it to many other dances. Well done.”

After receiving only 6s for her cha cha, this time she got 9s across the board for a total of 27 out of 30 — a whopping 50% boost from week to week. She might be getting whiplash from all the back and forth on the leaderboard, but hopefully the ballroom jitters are behind her so she can continue to slay just like the Bride of Chucky would.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.