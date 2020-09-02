1st Annual Soap Hub Awards decided by fans honored ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Steve Burton, Sharon Case and more

Soap Hub, which covers the four remaining broadcast soaps as well as past programs and other entertainment news, let the fans decide the best in daytime television. Their first annual Soap Hub Awards were announced on August 29 and honored work in daytime during the eligibility period from June 2019 to June 2020. Scroll down for the complete list of winners, and watch the announcement above.

Shadolene Saeyang, Director of Content Development for Soap Hub, said in a statement, “We wanted to give soap fans the opportunity to let their voices be heard and to cast their votes for their favorites.” Those fans rallied behind “Days of Our Lives,” which was awarded Favorite Soap Opera, Favorite Social Media star for Alison Sweeney and Favorite Younger Actress for Olivia Rose Keegan, who also won a Daytime Emmy for her performance earlier this year. And the soap took home two more prizes awarded strictly to actors on the show: Victoria Konefal won Favorite Actress from “Days,” while her on-screen love interest Robert Scott Wilson claimed Favorite Actor for the show.

“General Hospital” also won multiple prizes. Longtime heroine Genie Francis received the special Soap Hub Editors’ Award, while William Lipton was the Favorite Younger Actor in daytime. And the two favorite “GH” stars were Laura Wright and Steve Burton. “The Young and the Restless,” which was the Daytime Emmy winner for Best Drama Series this year, received plaudits for two of its veteran cast members, Sharon Case and Eric Braeden. And fans feted “The Bold and the Beautiful” stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Don Diamont. Do you agree with those choices? See the list below, and discuss this and more here with your fellow daytime TV fans.

Favorite Soap Opera

“Days of Our Lives,” Ken Corday, Executive Producer

The Bold and the Beautiful Favorite Actress

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful Favorite Actor

Don Diamont, as Bill Spencer

Days of Our Lives Favorite Actress

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady

Days of Our Lives Favorite Actor

Robert Scott Wilson, as Ben Weston

General Hospital Favorite Actress

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital Favorite Actor

Steve Burton, as Jason Morgan

The Young and the Restless Favorite Actress

Sharon Case, as Sharon Newman

The Young and the Restless Favorite Actor

Eric Braeden, as Victor Newman

Favorite Younger Actor

William Lipton, as Cameron Webber, “General Hospital”

Favorite Younger Actress

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives”

Favorite Social Media Star

Alison Sweeney, as Sami Brady, “Days of Our Lives”

Soap Hub Editors’ Award

Genie Francis, as Laura Webber Collins, “General Hospital”