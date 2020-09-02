Sofia Vergara (‘America’s Got Talent’) wishes she could press Golden Buzzer for singer Celina Graves [WATCH]

Celina Graves, a memorable singer who hasn’t been seen since her initial “America’s Got Talent” audition, took the live stage during Tuesday’s episode and wowed all three judges. In fact, her performance of London Grammar‘s “Strong” was so “flawless” that Sofia Vergara wished she could hit her Golden Buzzer for the 30-year-old San Diego singer. Do you think Celina did enough to advance to next week’s Semifinals? Watch the “AGT” video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Sofia Vergara: “Celina, I think honestly you’re the highlight of the night. Flawless. The song. The way you look. I mean, if this [red X] was a Golden Buzzer I would give it to you, but I can’t. It’s not a Golden Buzzer.”

Heidi Klum: “Watching your videos before, because I hadn’t seen anything about you before, it feels like you’ve prepared almost like your whole entire lifetime for this performance. And I think that you nailed it. You really did. It was beautiful.”

Howie Mandel: “Truthfully I agree with everything that they’re saying. And I think as a singer on this show you have to up your game even more than other talents because there’s a lot of singing shows, a lot of people sing. And you did stand out and you are original. To borrow from my buddy and my boss, Simon Cowell, he always says, ‘A lot of acts go on the stage and they go away, and I don’t remember them,’ and then he says, ‘We’ll remember you.’ I think when America is voting tonight, I do think they’re going to remember you, and I think you’re gonna do very well.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “It was a self-empowering song that gave her a ton of really big notes to hit and an easy uplifting melody to follow. Sofia began the critiques by calling Celina the ‘highlight of the night’ and saying she wishes she could give her a Golden Buzzer. It was Heidi’s first time seeing her and she thinks she ‘nailed it’ with a ‘beautiful’ performance. Howie echoed something Simon usually says which is that the thinks the audience will remember her performance, especially when it comes to voting.”

