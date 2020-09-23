Sofia Vergara (‘America’s Got Talent’) tells Roberta Battaglia after Finals performance, ‘You’re perfect!’ [WATCH]

Tuesday night during the “America’s Got Talent” Finals performance show, Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia performed for America’s votes for the last time. The popular singer took on fellow Canadian Alessia Cara‘s song “Scars To Your Beautiful” for her finale performance and blew the roof off the theater. In fact, Sofia even raved that Roberta was “perfect.” Do you think the 11-year-old did enough to join the “AGT” winners list? Watch her performance above and read the judges’ comments below.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years: ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara: “The first time I saw you on stage you surprised me. To be a 10-year-old, now you’re 11 years old, what a big, beautiful surprise. But you keep surprising me every time you’re on stage more and more. I really hope that the people in America love you and vote for you because I love you. You have a very special place in my heart. You’re perfect!”

Heidi Klum: “You were born to sing, you know that. I mean, we just saw that. You’ve been doing it your whole entire life and this is only the beginning for you. I see you singing at 20, at 30, your 40s, your 50s, going on forever. You are absolutely incredible at 11 years old. Good luck to you!”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: 15 most viral ‘AGT’ auditions of all time

Howie Mandel: “Watching that package at the beginning before you came on, you talking to your father and seeing the pride and the love, I feel that pride. You’re just such a — you’re a baby on our show and we watched you just blossom for the world to say. I am so proud of you. You are the one to beat tonight. I really believe that. You have been an audience favorite throughout the season.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “In a night that is likely to give us quite a bit of standing ovations from the judges, Roberta got the first one. Sofia told the 11 year old that she continues to be surprising with her talent. Heidi said that she is ‘born to be a singer’ and that she can see her doing that as a career for many years. Howie took it up a notch by stating that she is the one to beat tonight because she’s been an audience favorite throughout the season.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.