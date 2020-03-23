Freaking out? You’re not alone: Our readers recommend these songs to keep your spirits up during the apocalypse

A lot of people are stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic. Others are still going to work in essential jobs (health care workers, delivery people, grocery store employees and more). It’s a scary time for all of us, so we asked our readers to let us know what music they’re turning to to keep their spirits up in the midst of a historic global crisis. See and hear some of what’s on their apocalypse playlists below. Let us know what’s on yours.

Boz:

Ariana Grande – “R.E.M” and “Sweetener” (really the whole album to be honest)

Carly Rae Jepsen – “I Really Like You”

Jamie XX and Young Thug feat. Popcaan — “I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times”

Lady Gaga – “Alejandro” and “Dance in the Dark”

Janelle Monáe – “Pynk”

One Direction – “Olivia”

Harry Styles – “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Sunflower Vol 6”

Post Malone – “Wow”

Marcus Snowden (The Artist Formerly Known as msnowden1):

Gunna – “Baby Birkin”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Trippie Redd ft. Travis Scott – “Dark Knight Dummo”

Brockhampton – “STAR”

$uicideboy$ – “Memoirs of a Gorilla”

Halsey – “100 Letters”

Ariana Grande – “NASA”

Phil Collins – “I Missed Again”

Bruce Springsteen – “Dancing in the Dark”

The Police – “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic”

Denzel Curry – “Ultimate”

Mary J:

Christina Aguilera, “Blessed”

Christina Aguilera, “Candyman”

Christina Aguilera, “Fighter”

Christina Aguilera feat. GoldLink, “Like I Do”

Christina Aguilera feat. Lil Kim, “Can’t Hold Us Down”

AuxPlayer:

Khalid – “OTW”

Caroline Polachek – “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”

Rosalia – “Aute Cuture”

Lily Allen – “Smile”

Blood Orange – “You’re Not Good Enough”

Snakehips – “All My Friends”

Chance the Rapper – “Summer Friends”

Maggie Rogers – “Love You For A Long Time”

supermodelslegs:

“Blue” – MARINA

“It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” – The 1975

“Feeling Electric” – Parade of Lights

“SuperLove” – Charli XCX

“Someone to You” – BANNERS

“Me and You Together Song” – The 1975

“Cash Out” – Calvin Harris ft. ScHoolboy Q,PARTYNEXTDOOR, D.R.A.M)

“Alone” – Halsey ft. Big Sean & Stefflon Don (the original goes hard too)

“Cut to the Feeling” – Carly Rae Jensen

“Quarter Past Midnight” – Bastille

“High Horse” – Kacey Musgraves

“Omen” – Disclosure ft. Sam Smith

“The Sound” – The 1975

“Froot” – MARINA

“24 Hours” – Sky Ferreira

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

Show Me The Receipts!:

Mary Jane Girls, “In My House”

Robyn, “Dancing on My Own”

Gloria Gaynor, “I Will Survive”

Missy Elliott, “Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch”

Destiny’s Child, “Survivor”

Mariah Carey, “Caution”

Rihanna, “SOS”

Brandy, “Sittin Up in My Room”

Stevie Nicks, “Stand Back”

Madonna, “Into the Groove”

Britney Spears, “Stronger”

Sullivan Stapleton is God:

The Strokes — “You Only Live Once”

Rolling Stones – “Gimme Shelter”

Camila Cabello – “Havana”

forwardswill: “My ultimate feel good song: Cheryl, ‘I Don’t Care'”

Blanche: “I’ve been listening to ‘Bloom’ (album) by Troye Sivan a lot lately.”