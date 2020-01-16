Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, Pharrell and more joining Songwriters Hall of Fame: One sweet, happy day for the inductees

On January 16 the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its list of artists being inducted for 2020: Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, The Neptunes, Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson. The 51st annual induction ceremony will take place on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

The announcement of Carey’s induction comes just a couple of weeks after “All I Want for Christmas is You” became her 19th number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, extending her record for solo artists — only The Beatles have more number-ones, as they amassed 20 over the course of their careers. Carey’s achievement is even more impressive when you consider that she co-wrote 18 of those hits. The only one she didn’t have a hand in composing was “I’ll Be There,” her cover of a Jackson 5 hit.

Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement, “The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song. I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.”

Rodgers has performed with Pharrell Williams, who makes up one half of the Neptunes songwriting and producing duo along with Chad Hugo. Rodgers and Williams were featured artists on Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” which won them the Grammy for Record of the Year — though ironically not record of the year. The Neptunes have won Producer of the Year at the Grammys, though, in 2004.

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart made up the Grammy-winning British pop duo Eurythmics, best known for hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “Would I Lie to You?” and “Here Comes the Rain Again.”

Rock band frontman Steve Miller was famous for hits including “The Joker,” “Rock’n Me” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”

Nowels has written for a wide variety of artists, contributing to hits by John Legend (“Green Light”), Celine Dion (“Falling Into You”), Dido (“Here with Me”), Madonna (“The Power of Good-Bye”) and many more. He won Album of the Year at the Grammys for his work on Dion’s “Falling Into You” album.

The Isley Brothers, known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Fight the Power,” add this Songwriters Hall of Fame Honor to their long list of plaudits. They’re also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.

Motown legend Stevenson wrote a number of hits for the label including “It Takes Two” for Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston, “Ask the Lonely” for The Four Tops and “Dancing in the Street” for Martha and the Vandellas.

