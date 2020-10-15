New ‘Soul’ trailer gives us a glimpse into the humorous, heartfelt and soulful world of The Great Before [WATCH]

‘Soul’ was one of the most highly praised films to screen at the recent BFI London Film Festival. Pixar Animation Studios has announced this Oscar contender for Best Animated Feature will start streaming on Disney+ on December 25. The studio also dropped a new trailer that shows the team that brought us Oscar winners “Up” (2009), “Inside Out” (2015) and “Coco” (2017) are sticking with their formula: heart, humor and, yes, soul. Watch the latest trailer for “Soul” above.

In the trailer, a middle school band teacher named Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) receives news he will have an opportunity to play at the best jazz club in town. In his excitement, Joe races through the streets and falls down a pothole, transporting himself into a fantastical world known as The Great Before, a place where new souls develop before they arrive on Earth. There he meets 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), a soul that humorously teaches him what is important in life, at one point saying, “Don’t worry, souls can’t get crushed here. That’s what life on Earth is for.” From there, Joe begins his journey to find his way back home.

‘Soul’ was originally slated for a theatrical release in June, delayed until November and ultimately landed on Disney+ due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining Foxx and Fey, the film also features the voice talents of Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs. Original jazz music was created by Jon Batiste and the score was composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Social Network”).

Pixar Animation Studios has had a dominant track record with the Academy Awards to date. Previous films taking home the top prize for animated feature include “Finding Nemo” (2003), “The Incredibles” (2004), “Ratatouille” (2007), “WALL-E” (2008), “Up” (2009), “Toy Story 3” (2010), “Brave” (2012), “Inside Out” (2015), “Coco” (2017) and “Toy Story 4” (2019). Will “Soul” be the next film in the Pixar legacy to take home top honors?

