Whoopi Goldberg thinks Stacey Abrams is ‘the cat’s pajamas’ for fighting voter suppression in ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ [WATCH]

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams is “the cat’s pajamas … one of the great females on the planet and somebody who has our best interests at heart.” That’s according to Whoopi Goldberg, who interviewed Abrams about the documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” which screened at the 2020 New York Film Festival and is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Watch their in-depth chat above.

Abrams rose to national prominence when she ran for governor of Georgia in 2018. She was up against Brian Kemp, who was not only her opponent but the secretary of state in charge of overseeing the election he was running in. Kemp won by a narrow margin amid allegations that he had used his power to suppress Black votes in the state, and since then Abrams has been an outspoken advocate for voting rights.

Directed by Emmy winner Lisa Cortes (“The Apollo”) and Oscar nominee Liz Garbus (“What Happened, Miss Simone?“), “All In” connects Abrams’s story to this country’s history of racist voter suppression against African-Americans. Abrams initially had “no interest in reliving” that 2018 gubernatorial race, but changed her mind when she realized that many of the young people who worked on her campaign didn’t know the full history they were a part of.

“It occurred to me that there needed to be this narrative that linked together my campaign with the history of voter suppression, but also explained it for a new generation,” says Abrams. If only this subject weren’t so relevant as we head into a 2020 presidential race where the legitimacy of the election has already been called into question. But it is relevant, so “we need to understand that voter suppression isn’t a new phenomenon, it just takes on a new guise. And if we don’t learn to recognize it, we stand to risk being beaten by it yet again.”

