Emmys 2020 exclusive: Starz categories for ‘Outlander,’ ‘Power,’ ‘Vida’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Starz. For this season, the cable network has “Dublin Murders,” “Hightown,” “Outlander,” “Power” and “Vida.”

Below, the list of Starz lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“DUBLIN MURDERS”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Killian Scott

Movie/Limited Actress – Sarah Greene

“HIGHTOWN”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – James Badge Dale

Drama Actress – Monica Raymund

Drama Supporting Actor – Atkins Estimond, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Dohn Norwood

Drama Supporting Actress – Riley Voelkel

“OUTLANDER”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Sam Heughan

Drama Actress – Caitriona Balfe

Drama Supporting Actor – Richard Rankin

Drama Supporting Actress – Lauren Lyle, Sophie Skelton

Drama Guest Actor – David Berry, Duncan Lacroix, Edward Speelers

Drama Guest Actress – Maria Doyle Kennedy

“POWER”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Omari Hardwick

Drama Supporting Actor – Rotimi Akinosho, Mike Dopud, Michael J. Ferguson, Jerry Ferrara, Evan Handler, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr., Joseph Sikora, Larenz Tate

Drama Supporting Actress – Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Alani “La La” Anthony, Gabriela Curnan, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton

Drama Guest Actor – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jesse Williams

Drama Guest Actress – Elizabeth Rodriguez

“VIDA”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ser Anzoategui, Carlos Miranda

Comedy Supporting Actress – Roberta Colindrez, Chelsea Rendon

