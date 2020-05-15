Emmys 2020 exclusive: Starz categories for ‘Outlander,’ ‘Power,’ ‘Vida’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Starz. For this season, the cable network has “Dublin Murders,” “Hightown,” “Outlander,” “Power” and “Vida.”
Below, the list of Starz lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“DUBLIN MURDERS”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Killian Scott
Movie/Limited Actress – Sarah Greene
“HIGHTOWN”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – James Badge Dale
Drama Actress – Monica Raymund
Drama Supporting Actor – Atkins Estimond, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Dohn Norwood
Drama Supporting Actress – Riley Voelkel
“OUTLANDER”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Sam Heughan
Drama Actress – Caitriona Balfe
Drama Supporting Actor – Richard Rankin
Drama Supporting Actress – Lauren Lyle, Sophie Skelton
Drama Guest Actor – David Berry, Duncan Lacroix, Edward Speelers
Drama Guest Actress – Maria Doyle Kennedy
“POWER”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Omari Hardwick
Drama Supporting Actor – Rotimi Akinosho, Mike Dopud, Michael J. Ferguson, Jerry Ferrara, Evan Handler, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr., Joseph Sikora, Larenz Tate
Drama Supporting Actress – Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Alani “La La” Anthony, Gabriela Curnan, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton
Drama Guest Actor – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jesse Williams
Drama Guest Actress – Elizabeth Rodriguez
“VIDA”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ser Anzoategui, Carlos Miranda
Comedy Supporting Actress – Roberta Colindrez, Chelsea Rendon
PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28
Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions