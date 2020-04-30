Will Stephanie Cmar be the next ‘Top Chef’ All-Star to be eliminated, or can she make a comeback?

Stephanie Cmar will be the next cheftestant eliminated from “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.” That’s according to the combined predictions of fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center going into week seven of the cooking competition. She has struggled for most of the season so far, but she has survived this long. Will she hold on for another challenge, or is her time finally up?

We’re giving Cmar 16/5 odds of packing her knives and going. She started well enough: in the season premiere, “It’s like They Never Left,” she was on the winning team with Jamie Lynch and Gregory Gourdet, with Gourdet named the winner of that challenge.

But it was downhill from there. She was one of the bottom chefs the next week in “The Jonathan Gold Standard” with her infamous Indian taco. She was on the bottom in “Strokes of Genius.” She was on the losing team when cooking veggies in “You’re So Fresh” (though she wasn’t one of the All-Stars at the bottom). She had yet another bottom result in “Bring Your Loved One to Work.” And in “Get Your Phil,” she and Gourdet teamed up and finished right in the middle: they were the only pair who weren’t in the top or the bottom.

Cmar previously competed on the show in season 11, when she finished in seventh place, so she’s just a few weeks away from at least improving on that result. And the good news for her is that she’s not the only one our users think is at risk. Though Brian Malarkey was on one of the top teams last week in “Get Your Phil,” that may have been partly because of his reluctant partner Lee Anne Wong keeping his impulses in check. This week he ranks second in our elimination predictions with 39/10 odds. So perhaps last week was merely a stay of execution for the irrepressible chef.

