Sterling K. Brown (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sterling K. Brown is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “Panty Pose” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program streamed December 6 and was the third episode of the third season for the Amazon Prime show.

In this installment, Reggie (Brown) retains tight control and protection over his client, Shy Baldwin. The entire entourage travels to Las Vegas, where Midge’s act isn’t all that received by a non-New York audience.

Brown previously won two Emmys for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “This Is Us” among his seven career nominations. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ and co-star Tony Shalhoub, past winners Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), previous nominees Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”), Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and rookie contender William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”).

