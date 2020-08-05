Sterling K. Brown (‘This Is Us’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sterling K. Brown is entering the “This Is Us” episode “After the Fire” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired March 17 and was the 17th episode of the fourth season for the NBC show.

In this installment, a therapy session offers a look at the life of Randall (Brown) as if his father Jack had never died in a fire. In this alternative timeline, Randall is angry that they his mother had met his biological father William many years ago and didn’t tell him. He and Jack travel to Philadelphia to meet William for the first time.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Brown previously won two Emmys for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “This Is Us” among his seven career nominations. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”), past winners Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”), previous nominee Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”) and rookie contender Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions