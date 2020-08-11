Steve Carell (‘The Morning Show’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Steve Carell is entering “The Morning Show” episode “Lonely at the Top” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program streamed December 6 and was the eighth episode of the first season for the Apple TV+ show.

In this installment, a flashback shows Mitch (Carell) stressing over his 50th birthday. He has Chip move Mia over to Alex’s team after their affair has ended. Alex and Mitch travel to Las Vegas to cover the shootings, and he asks for junior booker Hannah to be on the trip. Later in New York, he buys her silence over their sexual encounter by promoting her to the top booker job.

This year marks Carell’s 10th career Emmy nominations without a win so far. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”), past winners Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and rookie contender Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

