‘Stranger Things’ cast: 2020 Emmy submissions include Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown and 16 others

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” accounts for a whopping 18 entries on the performer ballot, including lead actress Winona Ryder and past supporting nominees Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour. All of the townsfolk from Hawkins, Indiana — kids, parents, mall workers, lifeguards — are now hoping for their shot in the awards spotlight for the buzzy third season, which streamed July 4, 2019. Tour our photo gallery above to see all of the actors who’ve been submitted for the 2020 Emmy Awards.
Season 3 takes place in the summer of 1985 and centers around an exciting new set piece: the Starcourt Mall. As Eleven (Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) grow closer together, infuriating Chief Hopper (Harbour), Joyce’s (Ryder) talks about moving out of Hawkins are interrupted when the kids notice some of the townsfolk are acting rather strange. As the season progresses the cast splits up into several different groups, but they all come together to fight evildoers in the epic finale, “The Battle Of Starcourt.”
Here’s a closer look at the 18 Emmy-eligible cast members for “Stranger Things” Season 3:
Best Drama Actress
Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
Best Drama Supporting Actor
Cary Elwes as Mayor Larry Kline
Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
David Harbour as Jim Hopper
Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
Gatan Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
Best Drama Supporting Actress
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
Best Drama Guest Actress
Gabriella Pizzolo as Suzie, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”
Which stars do YOU think will be nominated for “Stranger Things” at the upcoming Emmy Awards?
