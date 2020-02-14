Hopper is alive! ‘Stranger Things 4’ sends us a chilling teaser from Russia with love [WATCH]

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Stranger Things” has sent over a message from Russia with love. Well, sort of. It’s definitely with news, and that news is that Hopper (David Harbour) is alive! And in Russia.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other.”

The new teaser (watch above) shows off a bleak, wintery landscape, as a bunch of men work on a railroad. The final shot: Hopper removing his hat to reveal a freshly shaven head. Is this the most shocking haircut this side of “Felicity”? Perhaps fitting since Keri Russell went on to be an KGB agent.

SEE Would ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 have beaten ‘Game of Thrones’ at the Emmys if they had gone head to head?

As for the rest of the crew back in Hawkins, things aren’t that much better. “Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….” the statement continued. “Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

A premiere date for Season 4 has yet to be announced, but since production has just started, a summer premiere date — like for Season 3 last July 4 — is unlikely. But given that Hopper is roughing it in the dead cold of Russia, a winter premiere would feel apt. “Stranger Things'” latest premiere date was Season 2’s Oct. 27 drop in 2017.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions