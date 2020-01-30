‘Succession’ is the favorite to snag drama series at the WGA Awards, if it is to be said

One of the two Emmys “Succession” won in September was for drama writing for creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong, and it looks strong to collect another writing prize on Saturday as it leads our Writers Guild of America Awards odds for drama series.

“Succession” is comfortably out front at 11/2 odds over “The Crown” and “Watchmen,” which are tied at 13/2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is in fourth with 7/1, followed by “Mindhunter” at 15/2. Of the lineup, only “The Handmaid’s Tale” has won before, two years ago, while “The Crown” is a former nominee.

Boding well for “Succession” is that the last two WGA drama series champs garnered the drama writing Emmy before prevailing here, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and reigning but departed champ “The Americans,” which defeated “Succession.” The HBO series was also nominated for Best New Series last year, losing to “Barry.”

SEE Producers Guild Awards: ‘1917,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘Fleabag’ among big winners

Since then, the hype and buzz for “Succession” has skyrocketed after its second season, and it’s been crushing it lately, bagging two wins each at the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards, along with a Producers Guild of America Award for drama series. If it triumphs at WGA, the brutal satire will have wins at three of the four major guilds; it took home a Directors Guild of America Award last year. The only one missing is the Screen Actors Guild Award, for which “Succession” has yet to be nominated. “Succession” is also up for comedy episode writing for “Tern Haven,” written by Will Tracy, so it could walk away from WGA with two trophies.

Honestly, if this award were given out for eminently quotable lines alone, “Succession” would have no competition.



via GIPHY

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions