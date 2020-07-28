‘Succession’ fields the 17th drama actor Emmy duo with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong

Logan Roy and his Number One Boy’s new battleground? The Emmys. Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong both nabbed Best Drama Actor nominations Tuesday for “Succession” to become the 17th pair of co-stars to be nominated together.

The two are up against Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Steve Carell (“Better Call Saul”), reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”) and former champ Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”).

Cox’s and Strong’s bids mark the fourth year in a row that co-stars have made the cut in this category. “This Is Us” scored nominations for Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from 2017-19, and “Westworld” fielded Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in 2018.

Before that, “True Detective,” competing as a drama for its first season, ended a 12-year dry spell with bids for Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in 2014. “Six Feet Under” was the last show to do so prior to that in 2002 with Michael C. Hall and Peter Krause.

Double nominees weren’t always a rarity in this category; the ’80s and ’90s were littered with them, notably with “NYPD Blue” pulling it off for six straight years from 1994-99. Dennis Franz was nominated with David Caruso for the first season and then with Jimmy Smits for the next five years. Franz, who won a record four times (’94, ’96-97, ’99) is the only person to be nominated alongside two different co-stars in this category.

Cox’s and Strong’s bids are just two of nine in acting for “Succession,” which got zero last year. It grabbed 18 nominations total. Cox is a previous Emmy winner for the TNT miniseries “Nuremberg.” This is Strong’s first nomination.

Here are the co-star nominees from the same show.

1957: “Four Star Playhouse” — Charles Boyer and David Niven

1966-68: “I Spy” — Bill Cosby and Robert Culp

1969: “Mission: Impossible” — Peter Graves and Martin Landau

1981: “Dallas” — Jim Davis and Larry Hagman

1983-87: “St. Elsewhere” — Ed Flanders and William Daniels

1988: “L.A. Law” — Corbin Bernsen and Michael Tucker

1992: “Quantum Leap” — Scott Bakula and Harrison Page

1994: “NYPD Blue” — David Caruso and Dennis Franz

1995-99: “NYPD Blue” — Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits

1995-96: “ER” — George Clooney and Anthony Edwards

2000: “Law & Order” — Jerry Orbach and Sam Waterston

2001: “The West Wing” — Rob Lowe and Martin Sheen

2002: “Six Feet Under” — Michael C. Hall and Peter Krause

2014: “True Detective” — Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey

2017-19: “This Is Us” — Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia

2018: “Westworld” — Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright

2020: “Succession” — Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong

