How many Emmy nominations will ‘Succession’ get? We’re predicting 8 in top categories, which may be the tip of the iceberg

The Emmy nominations are right around the corner on Tuesday, July 28, so how many nominations can we expect for some of the year’s top contenders? “Succession” broke through with a Best Drama Series nomination last year for its first season, one of five total nominations for the show. It won two of those: Best Main Title Theme Music and Best Drama Writing. But we’re betting on a huge uptick in nominations in season two.

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, we’re predicting eight nominations for the show, but that’s just in Best Drama Series and the six drama acting categories. The show could earn additional nominations for writing, directing, editing, music, sound and more. But it’s telling of the show’s ascent in season two that we now think it will earn more acting nominations this year than it earned total nominations last year.

Are we right that the show will increase its nominations haul that dramatically? After all, it didn’t get any acting noms last year. But there’s reason to believe it really will have that big a breakthrough. Just look at how its second season did during the fall and winter awards season. It won Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards; its only Globe nom the previous year was for Kieran Culkin‘s supporting performance. It won the Producers Guild Awards after not even being nominated the previous year. It won its first two Writers Guild Awards. And it was nominated for the second year in a row by the Directors Guild.

It hasn’t been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild, though, which might be concerning since the Emmys for acting are also decided by performers in the industry. But the SAG Awards sometimes lag a year or two behind the Emmys when it comes to nominating a popular show. And the Emmys have a lot more available acting categories, many of which are wide open since “Game of Thrones” went off the air and freed up a lot of slots. See below the eight nominations we’re predicting for “Succession” with our currently projected winners highlighted in gold.

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor: Brian Cox

Best Drama Actor: Jeremy Strong

Best Drama Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook

Best Drama Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin

Best Drama Supporting Actor: Matthew Macfadyen

Best Drama Guest Actress: Cherry Jones

Best Drama Guest Actor: James Cromwell

