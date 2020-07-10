‘Succession’ is poised to produce the 17th pair of co-star drama actor nominees at the Emmys

Yeah, yeah, we know “Succession” has never gotten any acting nominations from an industry group, but the drama series favorite is expected to break through at the Emmys with a handful, including double bids in drama actor for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. If Logan Roy and his Number One Boy make the cut, they’d be the 17th duo to be shortlisted in the category.

Double drama actor nominees from the same show have been the rage in recent years with “This Is Us” snagged bids for Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia three years running (2017-19) and “Westworld” getting Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in two years ago. So the lack of aversion is good news for “Succession,” along with the unlimited nominating slots on the ballot.

Prior to this recent run, “True Detective” garnered nominations for Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey when it competed as a drama instead of as a limited series in 2014. That haul ended a 12-year dry spell, as “Six Feet Under” was the last to score a double in 2002 for Michael C. Hall and Peter Krause.

The near-barren 2000s were quite a departure from the ’80s and ’90s, which saw repeat bids for co-star duos like “St. Elsewhere’s” Ed Flanders and William Daniels (1983-87). “NYPD Blue” logged two slots for six straight years, with David Caruso and Dennis Franz for the first season in 1994, and then Franz and Jimmy Smits for the next five years. Franz is the only person to pull off the double bids with two different people in this category — and he beat both, prevailing in ’94, ’96-97 and ’99 for a record four wins.

While “Succession” hasn’t yet received acting nominations at the Emmys or the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it has earned them — and won — elsewhere. In January, Cox nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Drama Actor, while Strong took the corresponding honor at the Critics’ Choice Awards (the show won drama series at both). It should be noted that they’ve never been nominated against each other.

Cox tops our odds, while Strong is in fourth, with Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) in between. Reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”) and Brown are in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Here are the double drama actor nominees from the same show.

1957: “Four Star Playhouse” — Charles Boyer and David Niven

1966-68: “I Spy” — Bill Cosby and Robert Culp

1969: “Mission: Impossible” — Peter Graves and Martin Landau

1981: “Dallas” — Jim Davis and Larry Hagman

1983-87: “St. Elsewhere” — Ed Flanders and William Daniels

1988: “L.A. Law” — Corbin Bernsen and Michael Tucker

1992: “Quantum Leap” — Scott Bakula and Harrison Page

1994: “NYPD Blue” — David Caruso and Dennis Franz

1995-99: “NYPD Blue” — Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits

1995-96: “ER” — George Clooney and Anthony Edwards

2000: “Law & Order” — Jerry Orbach and Sam Waterston

2001: “The West Wing” — Rob Lowe and Martin Sheen

2002: “Six Feet Under” — Michael C. Hall and Peter Krause

2014: “True Detective” — Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey

2017-19: “This Is Us” — Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia

2018: “Westworld” — Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright

