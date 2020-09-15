Number 1 spot for the Number 1 Boy: ‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong has dethroned Brian Cox in our Emmy odds

In a development straight out of “Succession,” Jeremy Strong has usurped his TV pops Brian Cox for the top spot in our Best Drama Actor odds with less than a week to go before the Emmys.

Strong now stands at 19/5 odds to 4/1 for Cox, who had held the No. 1 spot since Phase 1. They each have 11 Experts backing them, but Strong has five Editors to four for Cox, and 13 of our top 24 users to just nine for Cox.

This is the first time the the duo will face off against one another at an awards show; Cox won the Golden Globe in January, but Strong wasn’t nominated, and vice versa at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Strong also nabbed a Television Critics Association Award nomination while Cox didn’t make the cut the single gender-neutral category.

SEE Emmy episode analysis: ‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong gets offered up as a corporate sacrifice in ‘This Is Not for Tears’

They are the 17th pair of co-stars to be nominated in the drama actor category, and with “Succession” being the drama series front-runner and having scored a leading nine acting bids, it feels like the show is strong (no pun intended) enough to pull off a victory here, vote-splitting be damned. Their fellow nominee Sterling K. Brown — who told Gold Derby last month he thinks Strong will win — overcame it three years ago, beating his “This Is Us” dad Milo Ventimiglia for the same prize.

This time around, Brown is in sixth place at 13/2, well back behind the top two, as are the other three contenders. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) is closest in third at 9/2, followed by reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”) at 11/2 and Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”) also at 13/2. Carell is the only one in this lineup who can continue the weird nine-year trend of the award going to a first-year show or a final-year show.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions