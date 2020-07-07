‘Succession’ Emmy interviews: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and more discuss HBO corporate drama [WATCH]

“Succession” broke through at the 2019 Emmys with a nomination for Best Drama Series, and it won Best Drama Writing for series creator Jesse Armstrong. But every show not named “Game of Thrones” had to take a backseat; the epic fantasy dominated the nominations and took top honors for a record-tying fourth time. With that show off the air, though, “Succession” has surged in buzz, acclaim and industry recognition. Now it’s looking to inherit “Game’s” throne. Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the HBO corporate drama.

The series follows the cutthroat Roy family, a wealthy clan that owns and operates a powerful media conglomerate. They’re led by patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), with his children Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) jockeying for position. The second season aired during the summer of 2019, and it stormed the fall and winter awards season.

At the Golden Globes, “Succession” won Best Drama Series and Best TV Drama Actor for Cox. Then at the Critics’ Choice Awards the show won the same two categories, but this time it was Strong who won lead-acting honors. It was named one of the top 10 programs of the year by the American Film Institute. It won Best Drama Series at the Producers Guild Awards. And it won Best Drama and Best Episodic Drama at the Writers Guild Awards. This spring it won a Peabody Award too.

So it’s coming into this Emmy season with a lot of momentum. Will it pick up where “Game of Thrones” left off? Follow the links below to see what the team from the show have to say.

Brian Cox, Actor

Jeremy Strong, Actor

Hiam Abbass, Actor

J. Smith-Cameron, Actor

Sarah Snook, Actor

Nicholas Braun, Actor

Kieran Culkin, Actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Actor

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?