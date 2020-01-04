Who is presenting at Sunday’s Golden Globes? Complete list of 49 presenters announced

Seven more presenters have been added to the roster for Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, bringing the current total to 49 celebrities presenting trophies or clips. The latest additions in the past few hours include Jennifer Aniston, Annette Bening, Elton John, Ewan McGregor, Sienna Miller, Paul Rudd and Bernie Taupin. View the complete list of names below.
The 77th annual event will be live on NBC this Sunday, January 5, and is hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills. Tom Hanks will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will accept the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television. The HFPA has not yet announced who will be handing out those trophies.
Top film nominees in the drama categories are “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Comedy film nominees are “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Rocketman.” Last year’s two movie champs were “Bohemian Rhapsody” (drama) and “Green Book” (comedy), the latter of which went on to an Oscar Best Picture victory a few weeks later. Click here for the most up-to-date odds in the 14 film categories and 11 television categories.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS PRESENTERS:
Tim Allen
Jennifer Aniston
Christian Bale
Antonio Banderas
Jason Bateman
Annette Bening
Cate Blanchett
Matt Bomer
Pierce Brosnan
Glenn Close
Daniel Craig
Ted Danson
Ana de Armas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ansel Elgort
Chris Evans
Dakota Fanning
Will Ferrell
Lauren Graham
Tiffany Haddish
Kit Harington
Salma Hayek
Scarlett Johansson
Elton John
Nick Jonas
Harvey Keitel
Zoe Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez
Ewan McGregor
Sienna Miller
Helen Mirren
Rami Malek
Kate McKinnon
Gwyneth Paltrow
Brad Pitt
Amy Poehler
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Margot Robbie
Paul Rudd
Wesley Snipes
Octavia Spencer
Bernie Taupin
Charlize Theron
Sofia Vergara
Kerry Washington
Naomi Watts
Rachel Weisz
Reese Witherspoon
