Who is presenting at Sunday’s Golden Globes? Complete list of 49 presenters announced

Seven more presenters have been added to the roster for Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, bringing the current total to 49 celebrities presenting trophies or clips. The latest additions in the past few hours include Jennifer Aniston, Annette Bening, Elton John, Ewan McGregor, Sienna Miller, Paul Rudd and Bernie Taupin. View the complete list of names below.

The 77th annual event will be live on NBC this Sunday, January 5, and is hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills. Tom Hanks will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will accept the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television. The HFPA has not yet announced who will be handing out those trophies.

Top film nominees in the drama categories are “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Comedy film nominees are “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Rocketman.” Last year’s two movie champs were “Bohemian Rhapsody” (drama) and “Green Book” (comedy), the latter of which went on to an Oscar Best Picture victory a few weeks later. Click here for the most up-to-date odds in the 14 film categories and 11 television categories.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS PRESENTERS:

Tim Allen

Jennifer Aniston

Christian Bale

Antonio Banderas

Jason Bateman

Annette Bening

Cate Blanchett

Matt Bomer

Pierce Brosnan

Glenn Close

Daniel Craig

Ted Danson

Ana de Armas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ansel Elgort

Chris Evans

Dakota Fanning

Will Ferrell

Lauren Graham

Tiffany Haddish

Kit Harington

Salma Hayek

Scarlett Johansson

Elton John

Nick Jonas

Harvey Keitel

Zoe Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez

Ewan McGregor

Sienna Miller

Helen Mirren

Rami Malek

Kate McKinnon

Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt

Amy Poehler

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Margot Robbie

Paul Rudd

Wesley Snipes

Octavia Spencer

Bernie Taupin

Charlize Theron

Sofia Vergara

Kerry Washington

Naomi Watts

Rachel Weisz

Reese Witherspoon

