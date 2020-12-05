‘Supernova’ stars burst forward in Oscar race: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci picking up steam in our odds

Past Oscar contenders Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci could return to the awards thanks to their roles in the romantic drama “Supernova” as longtime partners making the most of their time together after Tucci’s character is diagnosed with dementia. Both actors are on their way up in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. How high can they go?

Firth previously won Best Actor for “The King’s Speech” (2010) and he was also nominated in that category for “A Single Man” (2009). For this role he currently ranks 10th with 82/1 odds and one of our Expert journalists, Tim Gray (Variety), betting on him to earn his first nom in a decade. That’s a far cry from just a month ago: in early November we ranked him 40th with 100/1 odds.

Tucci may have an even stronger path to Oscar. He has never won an Oscar before, and his only previous nomination was Best Supporting Actor for “The Lovely Bones” (2009). That’s kind of surprising since his resume includes Oscar-winning films “Road to Perdition” (2002) and “Spotlight” (2015) as well as Oscar nominees “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), “Julie and Julia” (2009) and “Margin Call” (2011).

So Tucci is overdue for recognition, which is always a strong awards narrative, especially in the Best Supporting Actor race where Tucci is being campaigned. Consider past veteran actors who won the category like Morgan Freeman in “Million Dollar Baby” (2004), Christopher Plummer in “Beginners” (2011) and J.K. Simmons in “Whiplash” (2014). As of this writing Tucci places sixth in our odds with 14/1 odds. That’s way up from mid-November, when he was in 12th place with 60/1 odds.

There are currently five Experts predicting a nom for Tucci: Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), the aforementioned Tim Gray, Michael Musto (Queerty) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). But more may jump on the bandwagon as we approach the film’s January 29 release date in this pandemic-extended awards season.

