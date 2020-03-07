Top 18 nerdiest ‘Survivor’ players ever: We rank John Cochran, Aubry Bracco, Todd Herzog …

While a physical show like “Survivor” may appear to favor jock types, some of the best castaways who often thrive the most in the game are the nerds. With strategy dominating the game, it is the brainier among us who stand out from the pack and typically become fan favorites in the process. They are typically described as “superfans” who have seen every episode and studied the game extensively, like Rob Cesternino, who changed how the game was played in “Survivor: The Amazon.” He was such a smart player that he went on to be voted out very early in “All Stars” due to his threat level. Check out our gallery of the Top 18 nerdiest “Survivor” players ever above.

One recent season that featured multiple nerdy underdogs was “David vs. Goliath.” Christian Hubicki and Gabby Pascuzzi both used their analytical skills to make it close to the end of Season 37, all while having an intense bond. Only a handful of brainiacs have gone on to win “Survivor.” Todd Herzog was like an avatar for young “Survivor” nerds everywhere when he won “China,” while John Cochran, who literally wrote a term paper about the show, took home victory in “Caramoan.”

There are many more lovable nerds who came up just short of the $1 million prize, like Aubry Bracco in “Kaoh Rong,” Yau-Man Chan in “Fiji,” Stephen Fishbach in “Tocantins” and Hannah Shapiro in “Millennials vs. Gen X.” In many of these cases, a lack of social connection with the jury prevented them from winning the title of Sole Survivor. That still won’t stop us from rooting for these characters in future seasons, though.

