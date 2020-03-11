‘Survivor 40’ battlelines: Why Tyson’s perfect plan was too dangerous and how Yul won the battle

“Survivor: Winners at War” sees 20 winners return to duke it out. It’s the greatest crop of contenders the game has ever seen. In my weekly “Battlelines” recap I will diagnose the casualty and declare who I think won the episode’s battle and who is best positioned to win the war. Please feel free to give me your thoughts in the comments below.

Casualty

Tyson Apostol, with a perfect pitch, is taken out

Tyson entered the episode in a desperate situation. He was one of the biggest threats in the game with perceived connections on the other tribe. But he had the perfect pitch. He talked to the other big threats about banding together. This included two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine and larger than life Tony Vlachos. He pointed out the tribe was being controlled by those with few connections who could more easily float under the radar. With Tyson gone, why wouldn’t Sandra and Tony be next? Tony, who kept threats in the game to win his season, agreed. It seemed like Sandra ultimately saw its merit too. So why did Tyson get voted out?

In theory Tyson’s plan would have put the big targets in the driver’s seat, however these players likely had something else in mind: a potential tribe swap. Blindsiding Nick Wilson, as Tyson suggested, would have meant a 5-4 vote. That would have not just upset Nick, but three other tribe members. A divisive vote just before a tribe swap can prove disastrous. You can easily find yourself at the mercy of those you just screwed and people from the other tribe. In “Survivor” it’s important to have security amongst uncertainty. Tyson was the easy vote to keep the tribe united as they looked down the barrel of a tribe swap. It also didn’t help that he was trying to court Sandra after targeting her last week.

Tyson’s had his ups and downs on “Survivor.” He was blindsided his first time as a challenge threat. His second time he went home when he screwed up a split vote. Then he returned for “Blood vs. Water” and performed one of “Survivor’s” most dominant winning games. He’s also one of the funniest players to grace the island. Unfortunately, his dominant win and charm-ability led to a snuffed torch. The good news is that he is one of the best equipped players to re-enter the game from the edge of extinction.

Who won the battle?

Yul Kwon builds consensus and protects his troops

Yul explained that his alliance with Nick, Wendell Holland and Sophie Clarke was in control. By eliminating Tyson, their position is now strengthened. One of his most masterful maneuvers was last episode telling Sandra that Tyson was targeting her. It kept the focus on people outside of Yul’s alliance. As Sandra said, “I like revenge.” He also knew where Tyson’s vote was going. There was no risk he’d be in trouble if an idol was played. As I’ve said, the consensus vote will help this tribe stick together with the swap. The game is going according to plan for Yul, who sits at second in Gold Derby’s odds to win the game with 19/5 odds.

Who’s winning the War?

‘What’s-her-name’ stays on top

I still think Sophie is favorite to win the war. In my first blog I outlined why and now Gold Derby odds reflect this with her in first position at 69/20 odds. With a swap on the horizon she is less likely than others to be a first target. Heck, Tyson jokingly couldn’t even remember her name this episode. She’s playing a great under the radar game. With next episode’s tribe swap it could all change. It’s a big inflection point in the game. It could very well result in a weakened standing for Sophie and someone else landing in the winning position.

Oh and can I just quickly marvel at the fact that big targets and the iconic players of Boston Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Sandra and Tony are all still in the game five episodes along! At the moment we are being truly blessed.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.