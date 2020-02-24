‘Survivor 40’ bootlist: First 3 eliminated castaways from ‘Winners at War’ were [SPOILERS]

Warning: this story contains major “Survivor 40” spoilers about the first three eliminated castaways from “Winners at War.” If you’re not caught up yet, be sure to read our live blogs here, here and here. All ready? Let’s go!

In news that will no doubt make Queen Sandra Diaz-Twine elated, the first three eliminated castaways from “Survivor: Winners at War” have all been women. Natalie Anderson was the first inhabitant of the Edge of Extinction, and she was quickly followed by Amber Mariano at the end of the two-hour premiere. In the season’s second episode, Danni Boatwright had her torch snuffed by Jeff Probst. Get the details on all of these eliminations above in our updated Season 40 bootlist photos.

Sandra’s strategy from day one has been to eliminate all of the women so that she’s the last one remaining. “In the majority of the seasons the women always go first. I’m gonna help that happen. I’m gonna vote out every single female here because there can only be one Queen,” she proudly proclaimed in a pre-show interview.

So far in Season 40 Sandra’s red Dakal tribe has only gone to tribal council once, but she made good on her word by helping to vote out a woman. Rob Mariano‘s wife Amber was a part of the “poker alliance” that was targeted by people like Yul Kwon for their perceived strategizing before the show began. However, Sandra’s vote was also personal since she felt “betrayed” by Boston Rob for not telling her during “Island of the Idols” that he’d be competing on “Winners at War.”

The blue Sele tribe has ousted two members so far, and they’ve both been female: Natalie and Danni. That means there are only seven women still in the game proper, compared to 10 men. Natalie was sent to the Edge of Extinction because of her close bond with “San Juan Del Sur” buddy Jeremy Collins, while Danni’s torch was snuffed when she dared to cross paths with Parvati Shallow.

One big twist this season is that being voted out doesn’t mean it’s the end of a person’s game. The Edge of Extinction is a place where eliminated players can regroup, create new bonds and find advantages to help them one day return to the island proper. As of this writing, Natalie has earned two fire tokens by sending a hidden immunity idol to Sandra and a “safety without power” advantage to Jeremy. Might these tokens help Natalie in the long run?

