‘Survivor’ 40 episode 12 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Friendly Fire’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week after Sophie Clarke‘s shocking blindside, the Top 8 contestants of “Survivor: Winners at War” were determined: Jeremy Collins, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos and Nick Wilson. With so much infighting and mistrust between the remaining players, there was no telling who might be eliminated this week. So how did everything play out, and whose torch did Jeff Probst snuff at the end of the hour?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor: Winners at War” recap of Season 40, Episode 12, titled “Friendly Fire,” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who currently holds immunity idols and fire tokens, and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Survivor 40” live blog for the most recent updates.

7:59 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In last week’s 11th episode, everything seemed to be going according to plan for Sophie — that is, until Tony got involved. Sophie’s group wanted to send home Jeremy, so they split the vote between him and Michele in case an idol was played. Knowing that, all Tony needed was four votes to instigate an epic blindside on Sophie. He brought Jeremy, Michele and Nick into his plan and it was executed beautifully at tribal council. Sophie went home … with an idol in her pocket! Who will be voted out tonight?

8:00 p.m. – When they got back to camp, Ben and Sarah were most upset about Sophie’s blindside. The two of them were working closely with her since the tribe swap, but for Sarah this was also a huge betrayal from Tony who she was aligned with as well. In their conversation, Sarah told Tony that if she’s voted out next that he should never speak to her again. Tony also had to do some repair with Ben and in order to gain back his trust he told him that he has an idol and declared that he wants to go to the end with him and Sarah.

Here are the answers to Gold Derby’s contest questions for “Survivor” 40, Episode 12:

Who will be voted out at tribal council? xxx

Who will win Reward? xxx

Who will win Immunity? xxx

Will a hidden idol be played? xxx

Will anybody quit or be medevaced/removed? xxx

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.