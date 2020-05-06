‘Survivor’ 40 episode 13 recap: Who was voted out in 2-hour ‘The Penultimate Step of the War’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the two-hour 13th episode of “Survivor: Winners at War,” seven castaways still remained in the running to win the $2 million prize: Denise Stapley, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, Nick Wilson, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins and Ben Driebergen. Considering this 40th season started with 20 iconic winners facing off against each other, that’s quite the accomplishment indeed. After this second-to-last episode of the season was all over, who ended up having their torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor: Winners at War” recap of Season 40, Episode 13, titled “The Penultimate Step of the War,” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who currently holds immunity idols and fire tokens, and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list.

7:59 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In last week’s 12th episode, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe tried her best to send Tony to the Edge of Extinction, but her plans were foiled when he won his third straight immunity challenge. Kim regrouped and decided to vote out Jeremy, so Tony shook things up by telling him all about her plans. At tribal council Jeremy voted with Tony, Sarah, Ben and Nick and sent Kim packing. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:00 p.m. – After tribal, Michele was disappointed that the advantage she gave to Jeremy wasn’t used and in the process put her own game on blast for no reason. Furthermore, she was once again left in the dark about where the votes were actually going. Jeremy was happy to give the 50/50 coin back to her though, not wanting his own game to come down to a coin flip and instead making the moves he needs to secure his safety.

8:02 p.m. – The next morning Denise was feeling off and seeking inspiration to get her head back in the game. It was clear that she, and everyone else, was feeling the stress of a game that has been chaotic and uncontrollable since the beginning. It’s been by far the oddest and most off-the-cuff game we’ve ever seen.

8:05 p.m. – Tony was still looking to work with Jeremy going forward, as well as Sarah, his “Cops R Us” alliance that formed (and failed) six years ago. The problem with Cops R Us was that they had Ben pulled in as their final three deal, but he wants Jeremy out badly and getting out Jeremy would leave them vulnerable to the eyes of everyone else. With that in mind, Sarah’s goal for the day was to convince Ben to get rid of Nick next, not Jeremy. Sarah’s strategy was to give Ben all the information, but make it seem like it’s a decision he’s making instead of one he’s being told. Sure enough, later in the day he went to Tony with the idea of getting rid of Nick instead of Jeremy! LOL!

8:12 p.m. – For the top 7 immunity challenge the players raced through a short obstacle course with a puzzle at the end with the first to finish earning two fire tokens and safety at the next tribal council. Jeremy was the first through the first stage, followed closely by Sarah and Nick. He was also the first through the second stage with Ben making up ground to get to the slide puzzle second. Despite the slide puzzle tripping Tony up in his original season, he seemed to be making solid progress this time around, but Nick was better at it and earned the win!

8:22 p.m. – Because Nick was the prime target for the group, there was some scrambling to be done to figure out who was the backup plan. Most of the group was down to vote Denise out instead, but that wasn’t what Ben wanted so his goal was to create some distrust between Michele and Jeremy. His plan was to ask Jeremy to get the 50/50 coin back from Michele so that they could safely vote her out instead. Jeremy figured that the Denise vote was a smoke screen, likely a lie they were telling him to vote him out instead and so he turned his sights back on Ben. Meanwhile, Ben’s plan went into phase 2 to get Michele to question Jeremy’s trust, but that backfired once they talked to each other. It was clearly a “playing both sides” move and so it put a huge target on his back with yet another player.

8:26 p.m. – When Jeremy went to Tony with the plan to vote out Ben, Tony’s back was against the wall and so he went to Ben with Nick and they formed a plan with everyone else to split the vote between Jeremy and Michele. Sarah was nervous about trusting Nick, but they had no choice to see which direction he’d go: with them or with Jeremy and Michele to vote out Ben.

8:33 p.m. – At tribal Jeff wanted to know what effect the idea of “being watched” has on the way they play the game. Ben clarified that because you’re so mentally and physically exhausted that you have to remember that you’re not always being the same person that you are at home. For Sarah, this season has a “personal” side of it because they’re all friends with one another and in that sense they all strive to be a bit more truthful than they were in the past. The important takeaway from this tribal though was that for once, thankfully, it wasn’t a tornado of whispers. Instead it seemed like there was a legit plan in place and that everyone was determined to stick to it, for better or worse.

Who will win Immunity? Nick Wilson

