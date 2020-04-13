Put a fire token on your calendar for May 13! And prepare for a 3-hour ‘Survivor 40’ finale with a virtual reunion

“Survivor: Winners at War” was destined from the start to be a very different game, given that every one of the 20 contenders for the title of Sole Survivor had won previously. The addition of fire tokens as a barter system to buy advantages has also made the Edge of Extinction more of a integral component of this 40th season. They even doubled-upped the ante for the cash prize earned by the victor to $2 million.

But now this season of “Survivor” will go down in history by presenting the first virtual reunion of all the players that will follow the taped finale episode — an event that will last three hours — on May 13 following a two-hour penultimate show on May 6. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the usual live announcement of the votes and the reunion show that takes place before a live studio audience can’t be done. Therefore, all of the 20 participants will connect virtually and show up throughout the finale while host Jeff Probst reads aloud the votes and declares the winner.

A release from CBS explains that “during the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.” There is a great likelihood that the three finalists will be shown on split screens from their locations to reveal each of their reactions when Jeff calls out the winner’s name.

SEE ‘Dead wrong, El Probesto!’ ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst issues a correction about Boston Rob and Natalie’s immunity idols

As for Season 41, which was scheduled to begin shooting on March 24, it was previously announced to be delayed due to the epidemic. The original plan was to shoot Seasons 41 and 42 in mid-May in Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. But it is questionable now if that will happen. At least CBS will provide a reality show fix when the 32nd edition of the “Amazing Race” premieres with a two-hour show on May 20.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.