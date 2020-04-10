Get the tissues ready for next week’s ‘Survivor 40’ loved ones episode: ‘This is a fantasy come true,’ weeps Tony Vlachos [WATCH]

No one on “Survivor” could have prepared themselves for what’s about to happen in next week’s highly anticipated loved ones episode. In the past, a single friend or family member was allowed to visit the island to boost the contestants’ spirits and give them a little love. But as this is “Winners at War,” the reality TV show stepped things up dramatically by bringing on entire families. “This is a fantasy come true,” weeps Tony Vlachos as he embraces his wife and daughter. Season 40’s loved ones episode airs Wednesday, April 15 on CBS, but you can watch the preview trailer above right now.

“It’s time to lay down your weapons,” host Jeff Probst tells the remaining castaways when they think they’ve arrived at an ordinary reward challenge. “Who do you want to see? Come on out!” That’s when the tears immediately start flowing, as anyone who’s ever seen a season of “Survivor” knows exactly what Probst is hinting at. For many of them, reuniting with their loved ones will be the emotional lift they need to see this game through to the end.

The Top 10 players still in the hunt for the $2 million prize are Tyson Apostol, Sophie Clarke, Jeremy Collins, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos and Nick Wilson. Unfortunately, that means the 10 castaways who’ve already been voted out of the game will receive no such love as they’re living on the Edge of Extinction.

“While so many of us are separated from family, it’s an episode of ‘Survivor’ that really hits home,” teases the video clip. Much of Hollywood has come to a standstill as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the current season of “Survivor” wasn’t affected as it was filmed months ago. However, word is still out on how CBS plans to handle the live finale of “Winners at War,” scheduled for May. Will Probst announce the champion from the comfort of his own home?

Earlier this week, Adam Klein became the latest member of the “Survivor” bootlist after he mistakenly thought that a part of Probst’s podium was a hidden immunity idol. “The thought that there was an idol at tribal allowed me to play more aggressively than I should have and it cost me,” Adam stated in his exit interview. In other words, Adam was thisclose to seeing his family, but alas, now he has to watch his fellow Extinction Islanders feast on peanut butter as he awaits his chance to return to the game.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

