‘Survivor 40’ preview trailer: Kim calls out Tony for ‘trying to play double agent’ in Episode 11 [WATCH]

After using her hidden immunity idol last week on “Survivor: Winners at War,” Kim Spradlin-Wolfe now sets her sights on one of the biggest threats still in the game: Tony Vlachos. “I think Tony is trying to play double agent,” she whispers to Denise Stapley in CBS’s latest preview trailer for Season 40, Episode 11 (watch above). The only problem? Tony has the upper hand numbers-wise, as his alliance of five (Tony, Sophie Clarke, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina and Nick Wilson) outnumbers her group of four (Kim, Denise, Jeremy Collins and Michele Fitzgerald).

“I’ve been patient long enough,” Tony declares in the video clip. “Now I have an opportunity to flip-flop.” When Tony originally played in “Survivor: Cagayan,” his cutthroat attitude and penchant for lying made him one of the most despicable villains to ever win the reality TV show. This New Jersey police officer returned in “Survivor: Game Changers,” but his reputation got the best of him and he was the second player voted out. Now in “Survivor: Winners at War,” he hasn’t received a single vote yet at any tribal council.

As Tony joked in the Season 40 premiere, “I’m on probation.” On day one he wanted nothing more than to explore the island to find a hidden immunity idol, but he knew if he disappeared he’d be on the chopping block. Has the one-time villain turned into a hero thanks to his ability to shift strategies and stay under the radar during this epic winner-take-all installment?

Elsewhere in the preview trailer, host Jeff Probst narrates, “When you have people who have all won the game, you have such little room for error.” We then see quick shots of the Edge of Extinction, where voted-out players Natalie Anderson and Parvati Shallow are out looking for something in the woods. Is there another clue out there that can help them gain an advantage in the return challenge?

“No one’s telling the truth,” notes Jeremy. “I am losing my mind.” Now that he’s used his “safety without power” advantage, will Jeremy be the next person to get the boot? Find out how it all plays out when “This is Extortion” airs Wednesday, April 22 on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

