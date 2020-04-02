‘Survivor 40’: Rob Mariano blows another challenge right after Sandra Diaz-Twine quits! Are they still winners? [POLL]

Right after Sandra Diaz-Twine underestimated fellow tribe member Denise Stapley‘s strategic prowess after she used two immunity idols against her and voted her out two weeks ago during “Survivor: Winners at War,” here comes her “Island of the Idols” mentor chum Rob Mariano who once again botched his chance to win a challenge as he flubbed another puzzle.

Rob had several advantages on his side including three fire tokens with bonus coin courtesy of wife and fellow Edge of Extinction resident Amber Mariano. He wisely used them to buy an idol as well as an advantage in the challenge. But when he faced off with Tyson Apostol, Rob failed to lift a ball into the right spot to complete the test and get back into the main game. Instead, he was left scowling amongst the other jury members during tribal.

There is no denying that the presence of Sandra, who has participated in five seasons, and Rob, who has appeared on six, have contributed greatly to the CBS reality show that made them household names. But I have been a bit disappointed in how they played on Season 40. Sandra, who never was known as a physical threat, sat out multiple challenges that required strength and agility. Meanwhile, Rob seemed to think he could bully his tribe mates, even demanding they empty their bags to prove they didn’t have any immunity idols. There is a reason that some call him the Robfather.

But while I usually enjoy seeing Rob and Sandra’s gameplay, it felt sad to see Sandra give up the minute she stepped foot on Extinction Island and swiftly hailed a boat that allowed her to quit this especially cutthroat version of the show filled with past winners.

I had big expectations for Boston Rob and the Queen’s performances this time around. But they forgot to keep up their guard one too many times and suffered because of it. After all, who wouldn’t want to take down two of the most legendary players in “Survivor” history. At least, Rob stuck around on the limbo land of an island and managed to scrounge up those fire tokens. But it is unlikely that Rob will win the next time that Edge of Extinction dwellers are allowed to return to the game.

Take the poll below and tell us if you, too, were disappointed in Sandra and Rob’s less-than-winning approaches this time around.

