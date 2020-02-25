‘Survivor’ episode 3 preview trailer: Amber ditches Natalie and Danni at Edge of Extinction [WATCH]

In Wednesday’s third episode of “Survivor: Winners at War,” Amber Mariano ditches her Edge of Extinction co-inhabitants Natalie Anderson and Danni Boatwright when they’re out hunting for clues. “Amber’s figured out something,” Danni proclaims in CBS’s preview trailer (watch above). We then see a shot of Amber running along the beach, with Natalie shouting, “Amber, where are you going?!” Has Amber found the location of the next advantage that she must sell to someone in the game for one fire token?

Natalie knows all about the currency system on the Edge of Extinction, as she’s already taken advantage of it twice. In the season premiere she sold Sandra Diaz-Twine a hidden immunity idol, and in the second episode she sold a “safety without power” advantage to Jeremy Collins. (Ironically, in that instance Natalie was just taking her fire token back that she’d bequeathed to Jeremy after her elimination.)

When Amber first arrived at Extinction Island she was presented with a weirdly worded clue in which the first letter of each line spelled out “water well.” While neither castaway deciphered the code, Natalie luckily searched the water well anyway, which is where she found the “safety without power” advantage that lets a castaway leave tribal council before voting. It’s unclear in the preview trailer if Amber has finally figured out the now-outdated “water well” clue or if she’s found an entirely new clue.

Elsewhere in CBS’s video teaser, Jeremy proclaims in a confessional, “Bullets are gonna start flying, knives are gonna start stabbing.” And the “Survivor” Godfather himself, Rob Mariano, readily admits, “These players know what they’re doing. Who’s gonna move first?”

Heading into the third episode, there are still 17 players in the game proper: Dakal members Sandra, Tyson Apostol, Sophie Clarke, Wendell Holland, Yul Kwon, Sarah Lacina, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Tony Vlachos and Nick Wilson, and Sele castaways Jeremy, Rob, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Adam Klein, Parvati Shallow, Denise Stapley and Ethan Zohn. Who will be the fourth person sent to the Edge of Extinction?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.