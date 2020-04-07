‘Survivor’ episode 9 preview trailer: ‘All hell breaks loose’ as Michele’s fellow ‘dingbats’ scramble to stay alive [WATCH]

The upcoming ninth episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” looks like it’s gonna be scramble central, and we can’t wait. Following the elimination of Wendell Holland after the merge, only 10 castaways still remain in the running to win the $2 million prize: Sophie Clarke, Jeremy Collins, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Adam Klein, Sarah Lacina, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos and Nick Wilson. “This is a high-stakes game and all hell breaks loose,” announces Adam in CBS’s latest preview trailer (watch above).

Michele one-ups Adam when she calls her fellow tribe mates “dingbats” for the way they’re all running around the Koru camp like chickens with their heads cut off. All season long Michele has worried that her former victory in “Survivor: Kaoh Rong” wasn’t received well by fans, but keeping calm in situations like this certainly explains why she’s a threat to make it far in Season 40.

And then there’s Tony, the most paranoid of them all, who’s shown in the video teaser jumping from player to player as the next vote approaches. “Who told you that?” he forcefully asks Ben when he hears something he doesn’t like. Tony then confronts Jeremy about something, and the firefighter simply laughs in delight.

The fractured relationship between Adam and Ben gets another splinter when Adam tells him that something “doesn’t matter” and Ben huffs back, “It matters to me.” Are these former allies from Sele and Yara going through yet another rough patch? Just last week Adam felt betrayed when Ben failed to keep him apprised of the tribe’s plans for who’d be voted out next.

“Who are we voting for?” Sarah asks Kim near the end of the clip, who gives a confused shrug in return. Hmm, does this group of expert former winners really don’t know what’s going on? Has the island started taking its toll on their psyches? All questions will be answered when “War is Not Pretty” airs Wednesday, April 8 on CBS.

