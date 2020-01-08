Sorry, Sandra! A leading 36% of ‘Survivor’ fans hope Parvati Shallow wins Season 40 for the women [POLL RESULTS]

Sandra Diaz-Twine may be the queen of “Survivor,” but fans have their fingers crossed that the reality TV show’s princess ends up winning Season 40 instead. In our recent poll that asked which returning FEMALE champion our readers most want to win “Survivor: Winners at War,” Parvati Shallow came in with leading 36% support. Sandra placed second with 20%, followed by a trio of women who tied at 10% apiece: Natalie Anderson, Amber Brkich Mariano and Kim Spradlin. Do you agree or disagree with these poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

Parvati joined the “Survivor” winners list thanks to “Micronesia” (Season 16), a “Fans vs. Favorites” edition that welcomed back 10 former players to compete against 10 superfans. In the final tribal council, Parvati beat out fellow returnee Amanda Kimmel by a narrow 5-3 vote thanks in part to her flirtatious social game. One of her claims to fame that season was convincing Erik Reichenbach to give up his immunity necklace, then she and the other girls promptly voted him out.

“Survivor: Cook Islands” (Season 13) was Parvati’s first time playing the game, though she only made it to sixth place. She became such a popular figure that it was a no-brainer for CBS to ask her back three seasons later for the first-ever “Fans vs. Favorites.” Years after her victory, she appeared on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20) where she once again made it to the final tribal council. Unfortunately, she ended up coming in second place that season to, you guessed it, Sandra.

Sandra is the only person to win two seasons of “Survivor,” though that could change with “Winners at War” as it’s dominated solely by champions. Her first victory in “Pearl Islands” (Season 7) was thanks to her “anybody but me” strategy when it came to voting out people. She returned in “Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20) where she was placed on the Villains tribe alongside much more ruthless and cutthroat players. Sandra was never truly perceived as a threat until the very end, where she beat Parvati and Russell Hantz in a 6-3-0 vote.

Queen Sandra returned to “Survivor” twice more: in “Game Changers” where her reputation got the best of her and she became the sixth person voted out, and in “Island of the Idols” where she served as a mentor alongside fellow legend “Boston” Rob Mariano.

Here’s how all 10 female winners fared in our poll results:

36% — Parvati Shallow, “Micronesia” (Season 16)

20% — Sandra Diaz-Twine, “Pearl Islands” (Season 7) and “Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20)

10% — Natalie Anderson, “San Juan del Sur” (Season 29)

10% — Amber Brkich Mariano, “All-Stars” (Season 8)

10% — Kim Spradlin, “One World” (Season 24)

4% — Sarah Lacina, “Game Changers” (Season 34)

4% — Denise Stapley, “Philippines” (Season 25)

3% — Danni Boatwright, “Guatemala” (Season 11)

2% — Michele Fitzgerald, “Kaoh Rong” (Season 32)

1% — Sophie Clarke, “South Pacific” (Season 23)

“Survivor: Winners at War” premieres Wednesday, February 12 on CBS. In this anticipated 40th season (watch the trailer), 20 former winners will duke it out for the title of ultimate “Survivor” and a higher-than-ever $2 million prize.

